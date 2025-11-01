Huntington Handyman Announces New Post on Using a Handyman in Alexandria VA to Prep for Winter

As the winter approaches, Huntington Handyman is announce new content to help Northern Virginia homeowners get ready for winter.

ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Handyman, a top-rated handyman service in Alexandria , Virginia, is pleased to announce a new post on winterizing homes as winter approaches. The post explains to homeowners some of the things they can and should be doing as a predicted harsh winter approaches for 2025 and 2026.“Homeowners often do not understand how quickly moisture, heat, and cold can destroy outdoor wood, for example,” explained Jesse Scribner, the owner of Huntington Handyman. “As we prepare for winter, we can inspect a property with the homeowner and identify small, medium, or large projects for our handyman team to complete before winter. The prediction is for this coming winter to be severe, and savvy homeowners are prepping now. Those who can’t do it themselves are reaching out Alexandria handyman services for assistance.”The full post can be found at https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/post/how-alexandria-s-weather-impacts-your-fences-decks-and-outdoor-wood-structures . Services offered as we prep for winter include: https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/fencerepair ) – The company inspects, repairs, and installs fences to keep a property secure and yard looking great. https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/deckrepair ) – From full deck builds to fixing damaged boards, the company helps homeowners enjoy a sturdy, well-maintained deck all year long.· Door Installation – The company repairs and install all types of doors—screen, storm, and traditional—to keep a home comfortable and stylish.· Appliance Repair – The company handles the installation and replacement of major appliances, such as dishwashers, furnaces, and water heaters, at fair prices.· TV Mounts – The company can professionally mount TVs for a clean, safe setup that protects both the wall and the TV equipment.· Handyman Services – From small household fixes to larger improvement projects, the team of professional handymen tackles all repair and maintenance needs.As the cooler temperatures of fall and winter approach, Huntington Handyman has shared a new blog post with tips on outdoor wood, decks, and other winter preparations. The post explains to homeowners how the cool temperatures and winter moisture in Alexandria, Virginia, can destroy outdoor wood structures, and why a handyman repair project is necessary now before winter strikes.Many of Alexandria’s homes — including in Huntington, Belle View, Hybla Valley and Groveton — boast lovely wooden decks, fences, and other outdoor features that suffer when the weather turns wet and cold. Now is a perfect time to fix, reseal, or secure these structures with a handyman.The freeze-thaw cycle in Alexandria and Fairfax County can work posts loose, warp boards, and even cause rot in unprotected wood. Preventive maintenance not only helps prevent expensive replacements but also keeps outdoor spaces safe and beautiful. The new content from Huntington helps customers get ready for winter.ABOUT HUNTINGTON HANDYMANHuntington Handyman ( https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/ ) is locally owned and operated, providing residents of the Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhoods of Huntington, Belle View, Hybla Valley, and Groveton with affordable, dependable handyman services. The company is a local neighborhood business; not a big-box franchise and the company does not "sub out" their work. Its handyman services mean best-in-class craftsmanship with a local touch. With a talented team of carpenters, electricians, drywallers, floor replacement experts, and appliance repair specialists, homes in Northern Virginia can be updated or repaired to best quality attributes at affordable rates for a handyman service.

