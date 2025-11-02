Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces New Content Explaining How Breast Reductions Might be Covered by Insurance in LA

Explore insurance options for breast reduction with Dr. Ourian in Beverly Hills.

Although I perform breast surgeries frequently, I understand it's different for each patient. They might worry about surgery, and that anxiety may do them no good.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ , is proud to announce new content about the potential for insurance coverage when considering breast reduction surgery in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other SoCal locations. For many women, breast reduction surgery isn’t cosmetic. It’s a medically necessary procedure. In addition, the post explains how a supportive friend group can help improve a patient's outlook when facing surgery."Although I perform breast surgeries frequently, I understand it's different for each patient. They might worry about surgery, and that anxiety may do them no good. That's why it's helpful to speak with their circle of friends and get positive support," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "We've also found that this approach can help speed up recovery too. Finally, our staff can take the hassles of insurance from the patient and figure out if the procedure is covered by insurance."The new post can be reviewed at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/are-you-talking-with-your-friend-circle-about-a-breast-reduction/ . In many cases, breast reduction surgery may be a medically necessary procedure. Overly large breasts can contribute to health issues and the ability to manage daily tasks comfortably.If correctly perceived as medically necessary, a breast reduction may be covered by insurance. To consider a breast reduction as medically necessary, the woman may need to suffer from one or more of the following problems:· Back and neck pain due to the weight of the breasts.· Consistent rashes and infections underneath the breasts.· Mobility restrictions.An insurance company may request information from medical professionals who serve the patient, such as dermatologists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and primary care doctors. Dr. Ariel Ourian and his team can help shepherd the insurance process to see if insurance will cover breast surgery. In addition to medically necessary procedures, cosmetic surgery can include the following: face lift, liposuction, tummy tucks , and neck lifts.Surgeries that may be considered reconstructive can be the following: breast reduction, breast implant removal, gynecomastia surgery, and earlobe repair. Ourian Plastic Surgery is located in Beverly Hills and supports people in areas such as Santa Monica, Century City, West Hollywood, Brentwood, Westwood, and Malibu.Individuals searching for details about breast reduction procedures can visit the topic-specific page at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ . Individuals ready to speak to Dr. Ariel Ourian about a cosmetic or medically necessary procedure can schedule a complimentary consultation. The clinic staff can review a current insurance plan and help determine if the surgery can be partially or fully covered.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please get in touch with Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

