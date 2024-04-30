DHS Completes Secretary’s Commitment to a Peer-to-Peer Exchange with the Government of Australia as Part of the Australia-United States Joint Council on Combating Online Child Sexual Exploitation

Online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) increasingly threatens the safety of children globally. In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 36 million CyberTipline® reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation, a 360% increase over the number of reports received 10 years ago. According to the 2023 WeProtect Global Threat Assessment, the volume of child sexual abuse material has increased globally by 87% over the past five years.

Online CSEA is borderless, and it requires international cooperation to combat the threat it poses to children. In response, President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Albanese committed in May 2023 to establish the Joint Council on Combatting Online Child Sexual Exploitation and reaffirmed this commitment at the Australia state visit to the United States in October 2023. Chaired by U.S Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus KC MP, the new Joint Council, which first met on November 16, will bring together U.S. and Australian policy, regulatory, and law enforcement agencies to build on our strong relationship of mutual collaboration in combating these heinous crimes.

DHS Counter Transnational Organized Crime Principal Director Kristen Best led a U.S. delegation that included representatives from the National Security Council and the Department of Health Human Services through a peer-to-peer information exchange with the Government of Australia. This delegation visit furthers Secretary Mayorkas’ commitment to increase information sharing between nations and establish new areas of collaboration to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Over the course of the trip, the delegation met with numerous Australian leaders across government, law enforcement, defense, and non-governmental organizations. The groups discussed ways to further underscore safety and resiliency efforts, consolidate and enhance bilateral efforts, and establish new areas of collaboration and information sharing. The work will be guided by a multidisciplinary, victim and survivor-centered work plan to support global efforts to combat online CSEA.

“Australia is a long-standing partner with the United States and the Department of Homeland Security,” said Principal Director Kristen Best. “We are excited to work together with a renewed energy to combat the growing rate and severity of online child sexual exploitation and abuse. Our collaboration is already demonstrating results in prevention and awareness of these threats, as evidenced by the launch of Know2Protect in the United States and One Talk at a Time in Australia. These two campaigns provide information and resources for children, teens, parents, and trusted adults on how to stay safe online, tips on helping victims, and how to report a crime.”

The Joint Council work focuses on six pillars:

Joint Law Enforcement Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region

Prevention, Awareness, and Outreach

Research and Development

Joint Operations

Policy Development

Safety-by-Design

Initiatives like Operation Bakis and Operation Renewed Hope – joint efforts encompassing DHS, Australia, and many other partner agencies and governments – highlight our global partnerships in combating online child sexual exploitation. These joint operations led to the dismantling of several sophisticated online child abuse networks. The operations not only led to legal actions against the perpetrators but also emphasize the importance of protective measures for children and raised public awareness about the risks they face with access to the internet.

The partnership between DHS and the Australian Government is a testament to our global commitment to eradicating child sexual exploitation and abuse, showcasing the importance of international cooperation, technological innovation, and public education in addressing this pervasive issue.

To learn more about the threat of online child sexual exploitation and abuse please visit Know2Protect.gov.

How to report suspected online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in the United States: