U.S. Secret Service Applications Jump 200% Since President Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON – Internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data shows a massive spike in applications to join the United States Secret Service (USSS).

From January 20, 2025, to May 1, 2025, USSS received over 22,000 applications to join its ranks. This is a 200% increase over the same period from 2024, where only 7,000 applied. This surge of applications comes as President Trump and Secretary Noem have put an end to DEI-based hiring practices in the Secret Service and across the Department. Secret Service officers are now being hired and promoted based on their merit.

“For four years, the previous administration demoralized and denied resources to our brave men and women in law enforcement, including in the Secret Service,” said a DHS spokesperson. “We are reinvigorating the Secret Service and providing it with the resources our brave and women need to do their jobs. We are seeing a historic surge in applications. Americans want to protect and serve, and we simply must let them.”

These officers are charged with a no-fail mission, and that mission demands only the best of the best.

Further, by putting an end to the distractions imposed upon them by political operatives in the previous administration, we have freed up the Secret Service to once again focus on its core mission of protecting the President.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Secret Service, please go to the Careers at Secret Service webpage to apply online.

# # #