DHS Announces Successful Operation with 287g Partners in Nashville Resulting in Arrests of MS-13 Affiliate, Murderer, Sex Offenders, and Illegals with Assault Convictions

Despite the success of this enforcement operation, the Nashville Mayor has claimed these operations were done by “people who do not share our values of safety."

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement in conjunction with Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has made 196 arrests of criminal illegal aliens during an operation in Nashville, Tennessee. Of the 196 individuals arrested, 95 had prior criminal convictions and pending criminal charges and 31 were previously removed individuals who reentered the U.S. illegally, a felony offense under federal law.

Despite ICE and THP’s success in protecting Americans from these criminal illegal aliens, Mayor O’Connell stands by pro-illegal policies claiming that these operations were done by “people who do not share our values of safety.” Mayor O’Connell launched the Belonging Fund to provide taxpayer dollars for aliens in Nashville.

Attacks and demonization of ICE have resulted in offers facing a 413% increase in assaults.

Last year, Nashville felt the scourge of illegal immigration when an illegal alien—who was deported four times—murdered local restaurant owner Matt Carney in a reckless hit-and-run crash. Since the tragic incident, the restaurant closed its doors.

“You would think all public officials would unite around DHS bringing violent criminal illegal aliens to justice and removing them from American communities. However, pro-open borders politicians—like Mayor O’Connell—would rather protect illegal aliens than American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This operation resulted in getting gang members, sex offenders, and other violent criminals off Nashville’s streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims and the brave ICE agents who are on the frontlines making America safe again.”

Below are just a few examples of some of the worst of the worst ICE arrested during the Nashville operation:

Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash, a 60-year-old illegal alien from Iraq. Al-Raash's criminal history includes convictions for rape to which he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and convictions for larceny and false imprisonment to which he was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment. He also has an arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. Al-Raash has a final order of removal dated September 1, 2021. Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez, a 33-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador is affiliated with the MS-13 gang. He is the subject of an active Red Notice in El Salvador for aggravated murder. Velasquez’s criminal history includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, and criminal impersonation. Inmar Antonio Penado-Membreno, a 34-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador. Penado-Membreno's criminal history includes a conviction for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell cocaine to which he was sentenced 8 years imprisonment. He was also convicted of aggravated assault to which he was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment. Richard St. Baptiste, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Haiti. His criminal history includes convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to which he was sentenced to 8 years probation, and a conviction for marijuana possession to which he was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment. Carlos Reinaldo Alvarado-Rodriguez, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala. Alvarado’s criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated assault to which he was sentenced four years imprisonment. BOTTOM LINE: DHS is law enforcement agency, and it will continue to enforce the law and work with all state and local partners so that Americans do not continue to be victimized by criminal aliens.

