NIH Director and National Academy of Medicine President Open Kitalys Institute's Targeting Healthy Longevity Conference
The Inaugural Session of 2024, the Annual Cross-Disciplinary Conference, to Focus on Closing the Gap Between Lifespan and HealthspanWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitalys Institute Announces Agenda for Inaugural Session of Targeting Healthy Longevity 2024, the Annual Cross-Disciplinary Conference Focused on Closing the Gap Between Lifespan and Healthspan.
Fireside Chat to Feature Director of NIH and President of National Academy of Medicine
The Kitalys Institute, a nonprofit focused on accelerating the translation of geroscience and healthspan research into public health gains and healthy longevity for all, today announced the agenda for the May 3 Inaugural Session of Targeting Healthy Longevity 2024. The annual conference – focused on preventing and delaying the onset of chronic diseases by slowing and potentially reversing biological aging – brings together leading experts from across disciplines to increase healthspan, the span of life free of chronic diseases and disabilities.
This year’s Inaugural Session – “Targeting the Shared Roots of Cancer, Major Chronic Diseases and Age-Related Disabilities to Increase Healthy Longevity” – features a fireside chat with Monica Bertagnolli, MD, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Victor Dzau, MD, President, National Academy of Medicine (NAM), moderated by Peter Libby, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School.
Oncologist Dr. Bertagnolli and cardiologist Dr. Libby share a career-long interest in the role of inflammation in, respectively, cancer and cardiovascular disease prevention. In addition to heading NAM, Dr. Dzau established and now leads an international program to create a global roadmap for healthy longevity.
Immediately following the fireside chat, Dr. Libby will moderate a panel discussion featuring the following experts, each with unique experiences and responsibilities for advancing the global healthy longevity movement:
• Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of BioAge Labs, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases by harnessing the biology of aging
• Mehmood Khan, MD, CEO of Hevolution Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants and early-stage investments to incentivize research and entrepreneurship in healthspan science
• Thomas Pieber, MD, Professor of Medicine, Chair of the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology at the Department of Internal Medicine at the Medical University of Graz in Austria; Director of HEALTH – Institute for Biomedical Research and Technologies – at Joanneum Research in Graz; and Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CBmed, a public-private-partnership biomarker research center
“We’re extremely honored to have such a distinguished, cross-disciplinary assembly of experts join us for this year’s Inaugural Session,” said endocrinologist Alexander Fleming, MD, who heads the Kitalys Institute and also will join the panel. At the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Fleming led landmark approvals of drugs for diabetes, lipid-lowering and other metabolic diseases.
“Undoubtedly, the conversations we’ll hear on May 3 will bring invaluable insights into the future of modifying the aging process and maintaining health,” Dr. Fleming continued. “As lifespan increases without gains in healthspan, the prevalence and cost of chronic diseases and early onset cancers will soar. We must break down the silos across science, industry and government to find solutions for slowing age-related diseases and disabilities. Otherwise, quality of life will plummet, and our economies will become bankrupt.”
The Inaugural Session of Targeting Healthy Longevity 2024 kicks off on Friday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m. EDT with a community gathering and interchange. The fireside chat follows, beginning at noon EDT. The panel discussion starts at 1 p.m. EDT.
All segments of the day’s live, online event are free of charge and open to all. Registration is required, and registrants will automatically receive a link to the on-demand recording of the session afterward. Those with a scheduling conflict are encouraged to register and listen to the recorded conversations at their convenience.
Visit https://bit.ly/3JuFNyv to register and obtain additional information.
More about the annual conference
Organized in 2017 and then called Targeting Metabesity, the annual Targeting Healthy Longevity Conference has become a preeminent venue for the exchange of knowledge and ideas among scientists, regulators, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, businesses and others committed to geroscience and healthspan research and discovery. Hosted by the Kitalys Institute, the virtual event is free of charge and is part of the nonprofit’s mission to accelerate the translation of healthspan research into public health gains and healthy longevity for all.
“As people live longer but not healthier, the human and economic costs continue to mount,” Dr. Fleming added. “Finding ways to slow the aging process and reduce the associated risks for debilitating chronic diseases and disabilities has become a public health and economic imperative. This conference is aimed at advancing evidence-based solutions for increasing healthspan so the additional years that medical progress has added to life expectancy are healthier and happier.”
About the Kitalys Institute
Established as a catalyst for vital change, the not-for-profit Kitalys Institute was created in response to the human, social and economic ills that have resulted from the disparities in lifespan and healthspan. Leveraging its unique expertise in U.S. Food and Drug Law, the Kitalys Institute is focused on driving systemic change so the translation of geroscience into safe and effective healthspan products is accelerated and elevated as a regulatory, policy and public health priority. The vision of Kitalys is to extend healthspan for everyone – so more of our years can be healthy ones. Learn more at Kitalys.org. Watch any of the nearly 200 Targeting [Metabesity] Healthy Longevity sessions at healthy-longevity.org.
