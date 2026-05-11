CEO Adam Rought Called Up to Throw Out the First Pitch at Tigers Game on May 28
Official Deck Builder of the Detroit Tigers Builds on Partnership with Game-Time Appearance at Comerica Park
As the Tigers’ official deck builder, Green Shield has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and lifetime composite decking for homeowners across Michigan, Indiana and Northern Ohio. Like the Tigers, Green Shield has deep roots in the region and values its commitment to the communities it serves.
"This is a dream come true — not just for me personally, but for our entire team," said Adam Rought, CEO and Founder of Green Shield Deck Builders. "The Detroit Tigers represent everything we love about Michigan: passion, hard work, and building something that lasts. We're honored to be their official deck builder, and I can't wait to take the mound on May 28."
Roberta Tepper
Green Shield Deck Builders
+1 844-682-7428
roberta.t@greenshielddecks.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Green Shield & the Detroit Tigers | Built Different at Comerica Park
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.