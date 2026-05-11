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CEO Adam Rought Called Up to Throw Out the First Pitch at Tigers Game on May 28

Green Shield Deck Builders' CEO Adam Rought visits Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park

Adam Rought at Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park

Official Deck Builder of the Detroit Tigers Builds on Partnership with Game-Time Appearance at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers represent everything Green Shield Deck Builders loves about Michigan: Passion, hard work, and building something that lasts.”
— Adam Rought
KENTWOOD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Shield Deck Builders, Official Deck Builder of the Detroit Tigers, today announced that its CEO and founder, Adam Rought, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Comerica Park on Wednesday, May 28, 2026, when the Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels at 1:10pm. The memorable moment marks an ongoing partnership with one of Michigan’s most beloved sports franchises.

As the Tigers’ official deck builder, Green Shield has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and lifetime composite decking for homeowners across Michigan, Indiana and Northern Ohio. Like the Tigers, Green Shield has deep roots in the region and values its commitment to the communities it serves.
"This is a dream come true — not just for me personally, but for our entire team," said Adam Rought, CEO and Founder of Green Shield Deck Builders. "The Detroit Tigers represent everything we love about Michigan: passion, hard work, and building something that lasts. We're honored to be their official deck builder, and I can't wait to take the mound on May 28."

Roberta Tepper
Green Shield Deck Builders
+1 844-682-7428
roberta.t@greenshielddecks.com
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Green Shield & the Detroit Tigers | Built Different at Comerica Park

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CEO Adam Rought Called Up to Throw Out the First Pitch at Tigers Game on May 28

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


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