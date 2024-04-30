The existing Fulton River Hatchery Bridge will soon be replaced, improving access for local communities and people travelling through this area.

The original bridge, along Highway 118, eight kilometres south of Granisle, has provided a reliable crossing since 1966. The new, two-span structure and improved highway alignment will better serve commercial and passenger vehicles that rely on this route, as well as pedestrians and cyclists who will benefit from new active-transportation features, including a median-separated sidewalk and dedicated pathway.

Enviro-Ex Contracting Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the replacement project, which will provide habitat enhancements to the Fulton River and Fulton River Hatchery. Construction of a 1.5-kilometre detour access road will start this spring. The detour route will last from summer 2024 until the project’s completion in fall 2026.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic-control signage and personnel. For up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on X (Twitter) or visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/