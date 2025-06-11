Expanded Supreme Court registry services open in Port Coquitlam

CANADA, June 11 - People living in the Tri-Cities region now have better access to court services with the opening of a fully equipped Supreme Court registry at the Port Coquitlam courthouse.

“The Tri-Cities is one of the fastest-growing regions in B.C. and experiencing an increased demand for court resources and services,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “This new registry counter means individuals and families can access timely justice services right in their own community instead of having to travel to Vancouver or New Westminster. It’s an important step in making the justice system more accessible for everyone.”

With this expansion, the Port Coquitlam registry offers full services for the first time after offering limited filing services to support local Supreme Court hearings since 2021. People can use the new registry counter for in-person filing and registry services for Supreme Court civil and family matters that were previously only available in New Westminster or other regional courthouses.

With recent facility upgrades, registry staff are fully trained and equipped to manage Supreme Court processes locally, including document filing, access to court records and other key services.

In addition, planning is underway to convert existing courthouse space into two more Supreme Court courtrooms, including a secure jury trial courtroom. The Port Coquitlam courthouse will have four Supreme Court courtrooms, enhancing the region’s capacity to hear civil, family and criminal matters.

“This is great news for people in Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam and Port Moody,” said Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam. “With this investment, local residents will see real improvements in the accessibility and efficiency of our court system.”

The Province is highlighting key investments this week that strengthen B.C.’s court system and improve access to timely justice. From appointing new judges to training and graduating more sheriffs and opening new court services, these efforts ensure B.C.’s courts are safer, more efficient and better equipped to serve people in the province.

Quick Facts:

The Supreme Court is the highest trial court in British Columbia.

It hears civil cases over $35,000 and family law cases involving divorce and custody, as well as serious criminal cases and Provincial Court appeals.

Approximately 100 justices and masters hear cases provincewide.

The Port Coquitlam courthouse is at 2620 Mary Hill Rd. in Port Coquitlam.

Learn More:

For more information about court registry services, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/courthouse-services/courthouse-roles/court-registry-services

To learn where other Supreme Court registries are located, visit: https://www.bccourts.ca/supreme_court/court_locations_and_contacts.aspx