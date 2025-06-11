Galloping Goose will bridge Tillicum for a safer commute

CANADA, June 11 - A new crossing is coming to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in Saanich, allowing people using the trail to safely cross Tillicum Road without waiting at the traffic lights.

The new 100-metre (almost 330 feet) Tillicum Active Transportation Bridge will feature two three-metre-wide (10 feet) lanes with ramp access to sidewalks, safe connections to intersections and rapid bus stops, and an incline for accessibility.

Work is expected to begin in early 2026, with the bridge opening scheduled for summer 2027.

People are invited to learn more about this safer, more accessible way to cross Highway 1 at Tillicum Road. Galloping Goose Regional Trail users can get more information at a pop-up open house just off the trail (northwest corner of Tillicum Road and Highway 1) on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. Information is also available on the ministry’s website.

Once complete, the Tillicum Active Transportation Bridge will eliminate one of the last signalized crossings on the Galloping Goose Trail between downtown Victoria and the Westshore, improving safety and reducing travel times for active commuters. Improvements to the trail also support goals outlined in the Province’s South Island Transportation Strategy, by providing better links for people to move more easily between communities in the Capital Region.

During construction, users of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be temporarily detoured onto the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway. The trail will be separated from highway traffic by concrete barriers.

More than 3,000 people use this stretch of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail each day in summer, and as many as 1,500 in winter. The new bridge will support more people in choosing active transportation and enjoying the outdoors.

Learn More:

For more information, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/tillicum-active-transportation-bridge-project