Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,221 in the last 365 days.

Temporary shelter spaces extended to support people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops

CANADA, April 30 - People experiencing homelessness in Kamloops will continue to have a safe place to stay with the extension of the former Stuart Wood School temporary shelter.

The shelter at 245 St. Paul St. was originally leased in April 2023 and has been extended until April 30, 2025, to continue supporting people experiencing homelessness in the community. The shelter contains 25 overnight beds. Guests will have access to daily meals, laundry and shower facilities, as well as case management and health-care referrals.

The shelter will continue to be operated by Out of the Cold (OOTC) foundation, a local non-profit organization that supports people experiencing homelessness. The lease of the former Stuart Wood School shelter has been extended in partnership with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the City of Kamloops and OOTC.

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $1.3 million annually for operations of the shelter.

According to the 2023 Point in Time Homelessness Count, approximately 312 people are experiencing or have experienced homelessness in Kamloops.

The Province’s Belonging in BC homelessness plan will add nearly 4,000 new supportive housing units and 240 complex-care spaces provincewide.

You just read:

Temporary shelter spaces extended to support people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more