Province taking further steps to improve outcomes on DTES

CANADA, May 8 - The Province is taking further steps to address systemic challenges and improve the quality of life in the Downtown Eastside (DTES) for all those that are living, working and visiting in the neighbourhood.

The Province has taken significant action to respond to the challenges facing the community, including building new housing projects, helping people move from encampments to shelter and transitional housing, opening the new Road to Recovery treatment service at St. Paul’s Hospital, and ongoing support for safety related initiatives.

However, systemic challenges remain and incidents continue to occur that affect people’s sense of safety in the neighbourhood. Through engagement with service providers, law enforcement, community members and First Nations, government will continue towards making the neighbourhood safer, while ensuring people have the services they need to overcome challenges and build good lives for themselves. In addition, work will continue to support small businesses and thriving commercial areas.

This medium- and long-term strategic work builds on the actions the Province has already taken to improve life for people in the DTES.

The Province has engaged a third-party, Michael Bryant, to:

facilitate discussions with government and non-government sectors for the purposes of aligning DTES activities and approaches and provide public-policy advice focused on co-ordinating and advancing improvements for the DTES and its residents; and

support the development of operational frameworks to address systemic challenges in the DTES and prepare reports to the Cabinet Committee on Community Safety and the Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Bryant will provide strategic advice to the Cabinet Committee on Community Safety, the Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and Premier David Eby, as required.