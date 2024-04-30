Request for Applications: $21 million to support home appliance rebate programs for adult family homes

Climate Commitment Act funding to administer home energy and appliance rebate programs

This Request for Applications (RFA) is for the State Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) Program, funded by more than $21 million from the Climate Commitment Act.

Commerce seeks third-party program administrators to provide rebates and incentives to low- and moderate-income households and adult-family homes to install high-efficiency electric equipment and heat pumps.

Eligibility

Funding through this program provides grants to third parties to administer rebate and incentive programs for high-efficiency electric equipment and appliances, with a focus on providing rebates and incentives to low- and moderate-income households and adult-family homes.

Eligible applicants include:

Local governments

Housing authorities

Retail electric utilities

Community action agencies

Non-profit organizations.

Deadline

Applications are due by May 30, 2024, at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Bidders Conference

Commerce will host a virtual Bidders Conference for potential eligible applicants on May 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. Pacific time.

Additional information, including all the application materials, is available on Commerce’s State Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program webpage.

HEAR grants will support statewide clean energy strategies that align with the 2021 State Energy Strategy and help leverage federal funding from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The HEAR program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.