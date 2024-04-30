New Haven Barracks / Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On 04/30/2024 between the hours of 1330 and 1530 hours, Troopers from the New Haven State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on US Route 7 in the town of New Haven, VT. The purpose of the patrol was to enforce traffic safety laws and promote motor vehicle safety.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 5

• Number of traffic stops: 23

• Number of traffic tickets issued: 15

• Number of written warnings issued: 22

• Number of vehicles towed: 2

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and ensure their vehicles are in good working manner..