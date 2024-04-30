Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,221 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

 

On 04/30/2024 between the hours of 1330 and 1530 hours, Troopers from the New Haven State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on US Route 7 in the town of New Haven, VT. The purpose of the patrol was to enforce traffic safety laws and promote motor vehicle safety.

Details:

                 Troopers involved: 5

                 Number of traffic stops: 23

                 Number of traffic tickets issued: 15

                 Number of written warnings issued: 22

                 Number of vehicles towed: 2

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and ensure their vehicles are in good working manner..

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Directed Patrol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more