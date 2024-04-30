MPD Arrests Teens for Carjacking Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of four teens for carjackings that occurred in the First District.

Armed Carjacking: On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5:45 p.m., two suspects approached the victim, as he was sitting on his moped, at 11th Street and O Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property and moped. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property and moped. The victim’s moped has been recovered. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 24063638

Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, April 29, 2024, at 1:08 p.m., two suspects approached the victim, as he was sitting on his moped, at 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects acted as though he had a gun, which made the victim get off his moped. As the suspects were getting on the moped, the victim flagged down a DC Housing Authority Officer. CCN: 24064115

The suspects were apprehended by canvassing officers and with the assistance of the MPD helicopter.

A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Additionally, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, and 18-year-old Jershaun Marshall, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with the offenses that occurred on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the DC Housing Authority Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

