ABADIE LLC Appoints David Allison as Chief Commercial Officer
Midstream Industry Veteran David Allison joins ABADIE LLC as Chief Commercial Officer.
David brings an unparalleled understanding of the Gulf Coast crude market and a proven track record of executing midstream commercial initiatives.””MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABADIE LLC ("ABADIE"), a leading Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Allison as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With a career spanning more than 17 years in the industry, David brings to ABADIE extensive experience in the origination and execution of creative midstream infrastructure deals.
— Tyler M. Abadie, P.E.
Prior to joining ABADIE, David held various commercial and leadership positions with private infrastructure players including Rosefield Pipeline, Crescent Midstream, and its predecessor, Crimson Midstream. In these roles, he developed a prowess for asset acquisition and divestment, organic project development, joint venture board service, and commercial operations.
Leveraging a deep understanding of Gulf Coast crude flows, Mr. Allison has been instrumental in evaluating investment opportunities and helping a wide range of stakeholders address their logistical challenges.
ABADIE's Chief Executive Officer, Tyler M. Abadie, P.E., expressed excitement about David Allison joining the company, stating, "David brings an unparalleled understanding of the Gulf Coast crude market and a proven track record of executing midstream commercial initiatives.”
"ABADIE Energy is actively evaluating opportunities that will immediately leverage David’s creative structuring and leadership," Tyler continued, "I have worked with David over the years and continue to be impressed with his professionalism and win-win approach to deal making."
ABADIE LLC is a prominent player in Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development, with subsidiaries strategically positioned to capture key areas of the midstream value supply chain. The company is actively involved in the full development and pursuit of its own midstream assets and interests and maintains healthy relationships with several private equity and energy infrastructure funds.
About ABADIE LLC:
ABADIE LLC is a Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development company at the forefront of the energy industry, specializing in Crude Oil, Gas, and LNG logistics and storage. With offices in New Orleans, Houston, Washington, D.C., and London, ABADIE and its subsidiaries are dedicated to the full development and pursuit of midstream assets, playing a vital role in the integration and optimization of the midstream value supply chain. For more information, visit www.abadie.us.
