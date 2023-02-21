ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company Launches with $1.1 Million Investment
ABADIE Targets Interests and Development of Soybean, Rice, Corn, Sugarcane, and Supplemental Livestock Renewable Natural Gas Applications
We see areas that provide an attractive landscape to deploy midstream practices in upgrading irrigation systems, land management, solid waste distribution and reuse, and agriculture applications.”MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABADIE LLC (“ABADIE”), a Mandeville-based multi-disciplinary energy and midstream entity is pleased to formally announce the launch, of ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company LLC (“ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company”) with a $1.1 million investment.
— Tyler M. Abadie, P.E.
ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company seeks to develop and pursue farmland interests and/or acquisitions suitable for lease contracts in the growth of soybean, rice, corn, and/or sugarcane crops. Currently, expressed interest has been focused in North Louisiana, Illinois, and Iowa.
“We have great expertise in liquid distribution and solid removal, and the cross over skills are plentiful from the energy industry,” stated Tyler M. Abadie, P.E., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABADIE, “We see certain areas across the United States that provide an attractive landscape to deploy midstream practices in upgrading irrigation systems, land management, solid waste distribution and reuse, and various agriculture applications.”
Additionally, ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company intends to use its expertise and early-industry developmental success in key areas to set up renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure, in partnership with swine and dairy farms.
To date, ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company remains privately funded and continues to maintain healthy relationships with several established equity backers and institutional investors.
Kean Miller, LLP, led by Mr. Tod Everage, advises ABADIE and its portfolio companies, and will continue to do so as opportunities mature.
About ABADIE
ABADIE is a nationally recognized professional and executive team focused on the development, investment, operations, and management of midstream assets and energy-related portfolio companies. Since 2013, The ABADIE team has had the honor of working alongside the nation’s best and brightest providing economic solutions to complex midstream infrastructure obstacles and developing several marquee oil and gas projects around the Gulf Coast. ABADIE is positioned as one of the youngest, recognized, and well-versed midstream management teams. For more information, please visit www.ABADIE.us
Tyler M Abadie
ABADIE Agriculture and Land Company
