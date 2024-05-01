Springbuk Earns Fifth Consecutive HR Tech Award for Best Analytics in Core HR/Workforce Impact

HR Tech Award Logo

Consistently recognized by Lighthouse Research, Springbuk solidifies its leadership in transforming health data into actionable workplace insights

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth straight year, Springbuk, a pioneering leader in health data analytics, has been awarded the prestigious HR Tech Award for "Best Analytics Measurement and Business Impact Solution in Core HR/Workforce" by Lighthouse Research. The award celebrates Springbuk’s unwavering commitment to empowering employers and their advisors with data-driven insights for optimizing employee benefits.

"As a multiyear winner of the HR Tech Awards, Springbuk's value as a tool that guides employer benefit decisions at a strategic level to reduce costs and improve care is well-proven," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "But a critical step in that process is finding suitable, experienced, and proven partners to assist the employer with solving the problems identified."

The Springbuk Health Intelligence® platform remains at the forefront of the industry, providing crucial analytics that support more effective healthcare and well-being strategies. This year’s recognition reaffirms Springbuk's role as a critical resource for organizations seeking to enhance employee wellness and manage health-related expenditures more efficiently.

Springbuk distinguishes itself from other health benefit technologies by leveraging a proprietary machine learning model, predictive analytics, and third-party partner solutions through Springbuk Activate that match employers with trusted partners to help them rapidly move from identifying problems to solving them. These capabilities enable employers and benefits advisors to foster healthier work environments while controlling costs.

“This repeated recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with user-friendly solutions that advance employer capabilities in maintaining a healthy workforce,” said Steve Kukula, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Springbuk.

As Springbuk continues to lead in the HR tech space, its solutions offer unparalleled ease of use and transformative potential, redefining the standards of employee health insights.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com.