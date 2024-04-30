Ships Announced for Inaugural Fleet Week Miami

More than 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard will arrive in Miami to enjoy the exhilarating mix of culture and history the city offers.

“The Department of the Navy is tremendously excited to bring the Navy and Marine Corps team to the inaugural Fleet Week Miami” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who will be in Miami engaging with civic and industry leaders. “Today’s Navy reflects the energy, diversity and opportunity that defines South Florida—and indeed the nation. And we want all of South Florida to come join us to honor and to honor thse great women and men who serve our nation.”

In addition to the many Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and women; interactive displays of military technology; ship tours; daily visits to Miami schools; neighborhood Navy and Marine Corps Band concerts; dozens of community volunteer events; and flyovers of military aircraft promise to make this an exciting week.

The appearance of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) off Miami’s shores on Sunday, May 5, will herald the arrival of the other three Navy warships taking part in Fleet Week: the amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD-5); and the guided missile cruisers, USS Normandy (CG-60) and USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) as well as the Coast Guard cutter USCGS Seneca. While the Truman will be several miles offshore, these four ships will be docked at Port Miami for visits by the public.

“The United States Navy is America’s Navy. It’s your Navy,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Fleet Week Miami is a great opportunity for families to come out, tour our ships, connect with our Sailors, and get a better understanding of what your Navy does to protect our homeland.”

It has been more than a decade since the Navy has been invited to a new city for a Fleet Week opportunity. Miami residents will have the opportunity to interact with Sailors/Marines and Coast

Guardsmen and men who defend our nation’s shores and to see the military technology that projects global power.

“Fleet Week Miami provides the great citizens of Miami the chance to see their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard—and the wonderful young men and women who have answered the country’s call to national maritime service,” Del Toro said.

Tours of the ships are planned for Monday through Saturday May 6-11. The weekdays will focus on afternoon and evening tours from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., while Saturday tours are slated to be 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. All tours are free.

In addition to the ships, displays of Naval history, recruiting information, Navy and Marine technology, and Navy environmental programs will be available for visitors to see as they wait for their tours.

Visitors wishing to tour the ships must reserve a time through the www.fleetweekmiami.org website 48 hours in advance of their desired visit. This is to ensure a moderate flow of people to the ships that may be accommodated without wait times of several hours.

Information on events and activities may be found by visiting the website or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fleetweekmiami. Additional details will be posted as they become confirmed.