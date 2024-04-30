Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Grand opening celebration of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County

The grand opening of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County will take place Wednesday, May 1, at the Circuit Court for Allegany County. Maryland Court Help Centers offer free civil legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for district court cases is also provided at this location. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

WHO: Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief justice, Supreme Court of Maryland

Hon. Jeffery S. Getty, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Allegany Co.

Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland

Judy Rupp, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts

Thomas Fisher, managing director, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, LLC WHAT: Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m. WHERE: Circuit Court for Allegany County

30 Washington St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Livestreaming available

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, [email protected], if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

