Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 30, 2024

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401

 

Media Advisory:
Grand opening celebration of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County

The grand opening of the Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County will take place Wednesday, May 1, at the Circuit Court for Allegany County. Maryland Court Help Centers offer free civil legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for district court cases is also provided at this location. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

WHO: Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief justice, Supreme Court of Maryland
Hon. Jeffery S. Getty, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Allegany Co.
Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland
Judy Rupp, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts
Thomas Fisher, managing director, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, LLC
WHAT: Court Help Access & Information Center in Allegany County grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting
WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Circuit Court for Allegany County 
30 Washington St, Cumberland, MD 21502
Livestreaming available

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, [email protected], if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

###

