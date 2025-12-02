FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 2, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Anne Arundel County District Court celebrates its first year of Mental Health Court

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court will celebrate its first anniversary with the graduation of four individuals in the program, bringing the total to 10 graduates in its first year. This is the first Mental Health Court in Anne Arundel County, and it currently has 25 people enrolled. The Mental Health Court focuses on providing individuals accused of crimes stemming from a mental or behavioral health condition or crisis with mental health treatment and other resources.

Judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, case managers, members of the Crisis Response Team, family, and friends will celebrate the graduates who have successfully navigated one of the Maryland Judiciary’s 74 problem-solving courts statewide. The Mental Health Court began last December as a new problem-solving court focused on providing mental health treatment, case management services, resources, and related services to the Anne Arundel County community.

The goals of the Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court are to reduce recidivism while providing accountability for mental health treatment, and to match resources to individuals with behavioral health needs.

Anne Arundel County District Court partners with the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team to evaluate, monitor, and provide treatment and other resources to participants in the Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court. Anne Arundel County Crisis Response is an established, innovative, and highly successful program that serves Anne Arundel County residents in crisis due to mental health and other behavioral health conditions.

WHAT: Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court Graduation WHEN: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Media photo availability 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or after the docket.

The Mental Health Court docket starts at 1:30 p.m. and no cameras will be allowed during the docket portion. WHERE: District Court in Glen Burnie

Courtroom 3

7500 Ritchie Highway

Glen Burnie, MD 21061 WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Jennifer M. Alexander, presiding

Anne Arundel County Mental Health Court program graduates and participants

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the Mental Health Court ceremony; however, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the Mental Health Court docket on the bench. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video, but those requests must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

