Media Advisory: Ribbon cutting celebration for the Harry A. Cole Court Help Access & Information Center in Baltimore City

December 8, 2025

 

Ribbon cutting celebration for the Harry A. Cole Court Help Access & Information Center in Baltimore City

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Harry A. Cole Court Help Access & Information Center at the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse. The new center provides self-represented litigants with access to a range of resources, including the ability to chat online with Maryland Court Help Center attorneys from the center’s computer workstations. The attorneys can assist with district and circuit court civil legal matters, including but not limited to landlord and tenant, divorce, child support, small claims, expungement, debt collection, and more.

Additionally, court visitors can also use the workstations to research legal topics, look up their case, complete court forms, watch Maryland Court Help webinars, and access a wide range of court help materials. The center offers brochures, posters, and other printed resources to support those navigating the legal system as well as a CourtTV monitor, which displays Maryland Court Help videos covering key legal and procedural topics.

WHO: Administrative and Chief Judge Audrey J.S. Carrión, Circuit Court for Baltimore City
Retired Chief Judge Robert M. Bell, Maryland Court of Appeals and Bar Library Board Member
Circuit Court for Baltimore City judges, court leadership, and staff
WHAT: Harry A. Cole Court Help Access & Information Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
WHEN: Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 12:45 p.m.
WHERE: Circuit Court for Baltimore City 
Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse
Bar Library, Room 618
100 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, [email protected] or 410-260-2488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

