GT MEDIA ME LAUNCHES ATM YEARBOOK 2024 – EMPOWERING INNOVATION: TRANSFORMING TRAVEL THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The 12th edition of the prestigious ATM Yearbook showcases leaders, pioneers, disruptors, innovators and gamechangers transforming travel and tourismLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th edition of the prestigious publication showcases leaders, pioneers, disruptors, innovators and gamechangers transforming travel and tourism
High-end publishing house GT Media ME Ltd. has today launched the ATM Yearbook 2024 – Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship, a title aligned with Arabian Travel Market 2024’s show theme.
The prestigious publication, the digital version of which can now be viewed here: https://bit.ly/ATMyb24, showcases industry leaders, pioneers, disruptors, innovators and gamechangers transforming travel and tourism, from destinations to aviation companies, technology firms to cruise lines, plus trailblazers of responsible tourism practices in the Middle East and globally.
ATM Yearbook 2024 –Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship, the 12th edition in the publication’s series, also shines the spotlight on entrepreneurs and start-ups and their power to boost the economic value of the travel and tourism sector.
Reflecting the content and conference programme of ATM 2024, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6-9, the publication features expert insights from industry leaders, as well as major projects shaping the tourism landscape and the numbers demonstrating the sector’s ongoing growth.
Building on ATM 2023’s theme of Working Towards Net Zero, the yearbook is also packed with examples of responsible tourism best practices and explores how innovation can be leveraged to offering travel and destination experiences that protect people and planet, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The ATM Yearbook 2024 – Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship is published by UK-based GT Media ME Ltd, a specialist in business intelligence annuals, in partnership with ATM organiser, RX Global.
With RX Global encouraging all partners and exhibitors to align to its net-zero pledge, GT Media ME Ltd. continues to lead the charge, committed to working exclusively with carbon-neutral logistics providers and printing the yearbook on 100% high-quality recycled paper for the second year running.
More than 40,000 travel trade professionals, including 30,000 visitors, attended ATM 2023, which marked the event’s 30th anniversary. The 31st edition of the show is anticipating another rise in attendance to significantly boost the readership of the yearbook, which is available in print at the show.
The digital version of the ATM Yearbook 2024 – Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship, will be further enhanced after ATM 2024, with high-profile video interviews recorded at the event embedded in interviews and profiles.
Khaled Algaay, Publisher, GT Media ME Ltd., said: “In the ever-evolving landscape of travel and tourism, the ATM Yearbook continues to serve as a beacon of insight and inspiration. We are proud to collaborate with RX Global to launch the 12th edition of the publication, which delves into the transformative power of entrepreneurship in shaping the industry.”
He added: “Through its comprehensive coverage of innovative ventures and sustainable practices, the yearbook encapsulates the spirit of empowerment and progress driving Arabian Travel Market 2024 and the travel and tourism industry.”
The ATM Yearbook series was launched in 2013 when Arabian Travel Market celebrated its 20th edition. Today it is distributed to more than 40,000 industry professionals and decision makers around the world.
It is one of several bespoke publications produced by GT Media ME Ltd. on behalf of the most powerful and influential stakeholders in key regional growth markets including the Middle East, Europe and North Africa.
GT Media ME Ltd is also the official publisher of The Global Governance Project, a UK and Canadian partnership between the G20 and G7 Research Groups, based at the University of Toronto. This partnership includes the publication of G20 and G7 Summit briefing books, which are shared with the heads of state, ministers, delegations and the global media representatives at the summits, as well as the world’s assembled and Associated Press.
View the ATM Yearbook 2024 online at https://bit.ly/ATMyb24
