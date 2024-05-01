10ZiG Technology Launches Redesigned Website to Showcase Its Unified Hardware and Software Solutions
The new platform reflects the company’s comprehensive approach, enhancing user experience and integration.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10ZiG Technology recently launched its redesigned website, www.10ZiG.com, which embodies the company’s commitment to efficiency and elite customer service. The new site reflects 10ZiG’s unique market position as a provider of both front-line repurposing and management software, as well as a robust line of standalone, laptop, and all-in-one hardware endpoints. Embracing a Single-Vendor Strategy, the website offers streamlined solutions across NOS™ (Zero), PeakOS™ (Linux), Windows IoT, and RepurpOS™, catering to consumers seeking a unified provider for all of their needs.
10ZiG Technology collaborated with a nationally renowned marketing agency, LaneTerralever (LT), to deliver a state-of-the-art digital experience. The Phoenix-based partnership produced a user-friendly platform that not only highlights 10ZiG’s expertise in VDI endpoint solutions, but also underscores their commitment to comprehensive technical and customer support. The website is a testament to 10ZiG's focus on delivering specialized VDI hardware and software solutions, enhanced by LT’s innovative marketing strategies and extensive campaign planning.
10ZiG Senior Marketing Manager, Michele Pelusi, “We wanted the new site to look renovated, perform better, add a human touch, and offer a comprehensive and efficient user interface and experience that best reflects our positioning in today’s market. 10ZiG with LT really made that happen. The site is fully packed with our Single-Vendor Strategy with best service approach, leveraging strategized hardware and software product marketplaces and filtering configuration, direct software downloads, and easy-to-use customer service and contact areas, with more to come!”
CEO of LaneTerralever, Chris Johnson, “Our focus was to deliver a website that surpassed modern digital design standards and enhanced user engagement through strategic innovation. Our approach leverages cutting-edge web technology to ensure that the new 10ZiG site sets a benchmark for digital experiences.”
About 10ZiG Technology
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more about 10ZiG, visit www.10ZiG.com.
About LT
Recognized as one of the southwest's largest full-service marketing agencies, LT derives success from understanding their customers' unique journey, building brand experiences that drive action, and developing marketing strategies for transformative growth – all while maintaining a client satisfaction Net Promoter Score of 82, compared to an industry average of 15. LT provides brand strategy, user experience design, website development, content marketing, creative development, growth marketing, media strategy and buying, public relations, services for clients such as Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Desert Botanical Gardens, Toyota, Western Alliance Bancorporation, Universal Technical Institute, The University of Arizona Global Campus and NextCare Urgent Care.
