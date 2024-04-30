Reconstructed I-15 bridge in northwestern Arizona fully open to traffic

FLAGSTAFF – A major bridge along Interstate 15 in northwestern Arizona is fully open to traffic following reconstruction work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews have finished I-15 Bridge No. 1 over the Virgin River Gorge near the community of Littlefield. The structure carries thousands of vehicles per day on two lanes in each direction.

Work on the bridge, which started in early 2021, included replacing the abutments, support piers and deck of the bridge, creating an improved structure designed to safely carry passenger and commercial vehicle traffic for decades to come.

As part of the I-15 corridor linking Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California, Bridge No. 1 now has a new pavement surface and pavement markings. ADOT’s work also has added new guardrail and signs along a two-mile stretch of I-15 that includes the upgraded bridge.

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. is the prime contractor on the Bridge No. 1 project.

Over the past decade ADOT has completed a series of improvement projects, including pavement deck repairs, on several I-15 bridges along the state’s 29-mile stretch of the highway. Projects in the area are challenging due to the steep, winding canyons of the Virgin River Gorge.

I-15 serves as an important commercial route allowing for the movement of products between southern California and the Rocky Mountain region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.