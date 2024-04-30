Submit Release
Special Agent Openings Announced Within TBI Drug Investigation Division

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION

2 Vacancies

*Campbell County

*Sevier/ Grainger County

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.  

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

Starting Salary Range: $5,508 – $8,783 monthly

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum:

*5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law

enforcement experience.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply on job opening 57498. These positions will be posted on April 30, 2024 – May 6, 2024 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

