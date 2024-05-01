The Business of Home Building Launched, Jose Berlanga

Entrepreneur and Author, Jose Berlanga

New Book Unveils the Realities of the Home Building Business for Entrepreneurs, Realtors, Developers, and Small Business

From land acquisition to securing funding, from construction to sales, the book provides potential entrepreneurs with the necessary tools for success.” — C Mansour

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran homebuilder and seasoned entrepreneur Jose Berlanga has written a comprehensive guide titled The Business of Home Building: How to Start and Operate a Residential Construction Company (Authority Publishing; May 1, 2024; $19.99) offering an unvarnished look at the highs and lows of the home building industry. Through this seminal work, Berlanga shares decades of experience, to arm aspiring builders and entrepreneurs with the tools for success in a competitive market.

The Business of Home Building is not just another industry textbook; it's a candid narrative that stitches together hard-earned lessons, strategic insights, and personal anecdotes. It delves into the nitty-gritty of what it truly takes to run a successful home building business, from the initial spark of entrepreneurship to the complex logistics of managing a growing company.

Berlanga's book is poised to become an essential resource for anyone looking to navigate the intricacies of the construction business. It addresses the crucial balance between the creative aspirations of building homes and the pragmatic side of running a profitable enterprise.

"Too often, the business side of home building is glossed over in favor of design and construction. But neglecting the fundamental principles of entrepreneurship can lead to failure," says Berlanga. "This book is about equipping future builders with a mindset that blends artistry with economics, passion with practicality."

Key topics covered in The Business of Home Building include:

• Crafting a robust business plan tailored for home building

• Strategic financial management and capital raising

• Understanding and leveraging market trends

• Scaling operations while maintaining quality and customer satisfaction

• Post-sale strategies to ensure continued success and growth

• Ethical practices and legal responsibilities in construction

• Tips on how to run a business whether its home building or something else

• Stories from the trenches. What works and what doesn't!

Beyond its practical advice, The Business of Home Building also serves as a motivational manifesto, encouraging readers to persist through challenges with the assurance that endurance and adaptability can lead to unprecedented success.

The book stands as an indispensable tool not just for aspiring entrepreneurs and those yearning to establish their own home building ventures, but also for realtors, agents, brokers, and new builders seeking a deeper grasp of the industry and the clientele they serve. Moreover, it's an invaluable resource for investors and prospective homeowners alike—whether you're planning to construct your own residence or entrust the task to a professional, the insights within these pages are essential to your journey.

The Business of Home Building is the first book to dissect the business side behind the home building business as opposed to the construction side. This powerful book shares the insider advice you need to do the same.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Jose Miguel Berlanga, an entrepreneur from Mexico City with over 35 years of experience, has made a significant mark in Houston's real estate industry, notably through co-founding Tricon Homes. His diverse background, including degrees in Business Administration, Economics, and Philosophy, has fueled his success in various sectors, making him a source of inspiration and mentorship in the business community.

Title: The Business of Home Building: How to Start and Operate a Residential Construction Company / Author: Jose M. Berlanga / Pub Date: May 1, 2024 / Publisher: Authority Publishing / Price: $19.99 / Cover: Paperback / Page count: 242 / ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8-88636-036-7

What others are saying:

“I recommend this book be added to not only a “want-to-be builder’s library but also for real estate professionals who desire more insight into home building.” --Rita D. Santamaria, owner, founder, Champions School of Real Estate LTD.

“This book is a must read for those that want to avoid the pitfalls of an otherwise rewarding industry. Bravo to Berlanga.” --Charles H. Mansour , BS, JD, LLM in Taxation.

