The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Erase & Embrace

I am so excited to bring the PicoWay® system to Temecula. The PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections, and it allows us to remove unwanted tattoos with minimal discomfort.”TEMECULA, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erase & Embrace is proud to announce they offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. Named the coveted 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, the PicoWay® has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show. Erase & Embrace is the first clinic in Temecula to offer PicoWay® for tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation.
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.
-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
"I am so excited to bring the PicoWay® system to Temecula. The PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections, and it allows us to remove unwanted tattoos with minimal discomfort,” said Nyssa Finn, RN, BSN. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
