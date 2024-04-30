Idaho Rural Partnership Announces May MeetingApr25

Submit Release
Idaho Rural Partnership Announces May Meeting

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (April 25, 2024) – The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board will meet on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.  

The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board joins diverse public and private resources in innovative collaborations to strengthen communities and improve life in rural Idaho. The IRP board is established by state statute and is made up of 36 individuals who work together to improve economic and social conditions in rural Idaho.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Sawtooth Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IRP, visit https://irp.idaho.gov/.

###

