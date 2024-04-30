Macao’s original IP brands participated in Hong Kong Licensing Show to explore international market

MACAU, April 30 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative industries in the “Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2024” from 27 to 29 April in Hong Kong, in which it has set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion” and the promotion sessions, promoting the visibility of Macao’s cultural and creative brands.

The “Hong Kong International Licensing Show”, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, is one of Asia’s licensing-focused exhibitions. The IC arranged the participation of cultural and creative practitioners and set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, gathering 10 of Macao’s original IP brands and attracted around 15,000 visitors during the three-day event. During the event, a total of 14 Macao’s IP brand promotion sessions were held at the pavilion, which received an enthusiastic response. Meanwhile, the local industries participated in around 170 online and offline business pairing sessions, with the aim of facilitating Macao’s cultural and creative industries to develop their business in the international market.

In recent years, Macao’s IP brands have been actively developed products and expanded business cooperation and sales channels, showing its certain development potential. Among their endeavours, they incorporated local cultural elements into their IP to create a range of cultural and creative products, collaborated with Macao’s festive events to release co-branded products, launched children’s learning kits and cooperated with theatre companies to produce cross-disciplinary theatres, in addition to forging partnerships with hotels and enterprises in Mainland China through licensing agreements.

The participating exhibitors from Macao in the event include: Moto Studio, Leno Culture Ltd., Bumboreo Studio Limited, Meron Design Limited, Soda Panda Product Design, Mung Animation Company Limited, Synccess Culture Creative Company Limited, Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd., Sem Sorriso Culture and Creative Co. Ltd. and Binshu Culture and Art Company Ltd.

For more information about the event, please visit the event official website at www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow.