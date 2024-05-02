Inuvika & 10ZiG Announce Future-Proofed Application and Desktop Access with New Partnership via May Webinar
Inuvika OVD Enterprise with 10ZiG Thin Clients & RepurpOS™- Revolutionize and Preview App & Desktop Delivery via Upcoming New Partner Webinar - May 23rd, 2024.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inuvika, an exceptional alternative to traditional VDI/DaaS solutions, and 10ZiG, specialists in delivering secure, managed endpoints for virtual desktops and applications, have partnered to deliver a seamless, multi-session, standardized UX for desktop virtualization, whether remote or in-office working environments. This enterprising partnership will be formerly introduced and demonstrated in an upcoming new partner webinar, “How to Revolutionize Your App and Desktop Delivery: Unleash Efficiency and Slash Costs with 10ZiG & Inuvika OVD Enterprise,” on Thursday May 23rd at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm (BST).
With a constant flow of changes in the world of EUC, there has never been a better time to explore alternative ways to deliver future-proofed access to applications and desktops. Inuvika OVD Enterprise is now integrated and supported via 10ZiG Linux (PeakOS™), Windows 10 IoT, and RepurpOS™ operating systems, serving all levels of user types from task to power, industry verticals, with all form factors including Thin Client standalone, mobile, and all-in-one cutting-edge, custom-built devices. Inuvika OVD app and virtual desktops running in the Cloud integrate with Inuvika Ready Thin Clients, RepurpOS™, and 10ZiG Manager™. Partner benefits and features span across remote UCs like Teams and Zoom usage, and more recent migration to back to on-premises.
Kevin Gallagher, Inuvika CEO, “Inuvika’s mission has been to simplify and lower the cost of delivering virtual apps and desktops to end users around the world. By integrating with 10ZiG, we have created a joint solution that simplifies management further and can repurpose or replace end user devices for additional cost savings. It is a perfect partnership for us.”
Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG CTO, “We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Inuvika and allow mutual customers to enjoy the benefits of secure and managed 10ZiG Hardware and Software with Inuvika OVD. The two technologies could not be better suited, both offering huge cost-saving potential related to sustainability, energy usage, and infrastructure overheads.”
Meet the new partnership live on Thursday, May 23rd to hear about the newly found alliance and see demonstrations in action by registering HERE.
About Inuvika
Unlike other competitors to traditional desktop and application delivery, Inuvika OVD Enterprise uses Linux-powered application virtualization. As a result, you will need fewer Microsoft Windows licenses. With better processing speed, less infrastructure is needed to deliver a cloud-based app or desktop experience when compared to other desktop virtualization software or VDI. All of this with a single, easy to use, web-based admin console that you will be an expert on in a day.
Contact Inuvika
Inuvika Inc.
1 Toronto Street
Suite 910
Toronto, ON
M5C2VG
Email: www.inuvika.com | Web: info@inuvika.com
About 10ZiG
10ZiG Technology develops secure, managed endpoint solutions. Comprising of Thin & Zero Client hardware and software, along with centralized management software (10ZiG Manager™) for DaaS, SaaS, VDI and WebApp platforms, 10ZiG delivers a single-vendor endpoints strategy which provides a secure, standardized UX across physical 10ZiG hardware and 10ZiG repurposed third-party devices. makes their solutions fit into the customer’s environment, not the other way around. In office or at home, 10ZiG Technology is the perfect fit for organizations looking to streamline access to desktops and applications whilst simplifying deployment, support, visibility, scalability and ongoing management of the endpoint estate.
Contact 10ZiG
Corporate Headquarters, US
10ZiG Technology Inc.
2043 W. Lone Cactus Drive
Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA
P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com
EMEA Headquarters
10ZiG Technology Ltd.
7 Highcliffe Road
Leicester LE5 1TY, UK
P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com
Michele Pelusi
10ZiG Technology
+1 623-516-0029
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube