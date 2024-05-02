THE MASLOW CONSPIRACY: A Mac Sisco Novel by Lou Earle Releases 1 Jun 24
THE MASLOW CONSPIRACY is book three of The Mac Sisco Trilogy, a cabalistic spy thriller series brought to you by PHiR Publishing
High-octane action, twists of plot... and the intersection of personalities who concurrently address their own ideals, successes, and failures makes for heady thriller reading.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lou Earle and PHiR Publishing present THE MASLOW CONSPIRACY--the long awaited and explosive capstone to the sociopolitical / spy thriller Mac Sisco Trilogy. Maslow continues the story of NSA super agent Mac Sisco and Team Apogee. Book one, Apogee, was released in 2022 followed by The Typhon Affair in 2023.
— Midwest Book Review
SYNOPSIS: Pandemics have taken a toll on humanity. By the end of 2021, however, the world was recovering. Innovation ultimately won the day as medical breakthroughs in virus research delivered lifesaving vaccines in record time. But just one year after the Typhon cabal was vanquished by Mac Sisco and Team Apogee, an even more daunting and invisible force is now at work exploiting new realities of human dependency on big tech as they tighten their grip on life’s most essential needs, with sinister consequences for mankind. Once again, Mac and his team are called upon to save the world from those who would destroy it.
"The situations of pulling a political thread to reveal multiple, potentially disastrous events, not knowing whom or what to trust as the web is revealed and untangled, and a race against time are three components in the story that the author handles with consummate skill." – U.S. Review of Books
"High-octane action, twists of plot that test characters and lead to questions about what situations they're actually tackling and how they are resolving them, and the intersection of personalities who concurrently address their own ideals, successes, and failures makes for heady thriller reading." – Midwest Book Review
"With twists and turns aplenty, this gripping conclusion delivers a satisfying resolution to the series’ overarching mysteries while keeping readers guessing until the very end." – The Prairies Book Review
Lou Earle is a writer, entrepreneur, and business executive with roots in corporate America. He is the author of The Mac Sisco Trilogy, a cabalistic spy thriller series. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and served four years in the United States Navy as a member of the Naval Security Group during the Vietnam War. He spent his final two years of service at the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, Maryland. Lou was the founding Chairman of Badgerdog Literary Publishing Company, a not-for-profit that published the literary digest American Short Fiction and provided outreach writing courses through Youth Voices in Ink for disenfranchised children in central Texas. He is also the owner, CEO, and publisher of Austin Fit Magazine, a health and fitness magazine. Married with three children and three grandchildren, Lou and his wife Lynne live on a ranch in Wimberley, Texas with a menagerie of furry friends including one miniature bull, four dogs, two chickens, and a marvelous Rag Doll cat.
