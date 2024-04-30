Government of Saskatchewan Proclaims Missing Persons Week

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2024

This Year's Theme, 'Stories, not Statistics'

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed April 28 to May 4, 2024, as provincial Missing Persons Week.

To honour the province’s more than 140 long-term missing persons, a ceremony was held this morning, followed by the second annual Walk to Honour the Missing in Wascana Park. Ceremony events were led by His Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty, Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre and RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for families of Saskatchewan missing persons.

“Initiated over a decade ago, sadly there is as much need for Missing Persons Week today as there ever was,” Mirasty said. “I am grateful to everyone who participated in the walk today, helping to draw attention to the issue. I also want to thank all the people who are striving to bring home the missing, and who are supporting their family and friends.”

“Saskatchewan’s long-term missing are more than just statistics in police files,” Eyre said. “They are loved and deeply missed by their families and friends, and we hope that, as we mark Missing Persons Week, we can help support loved ones, while raising awareness about missing person cases in Saskatchewan.”

The Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership (SMPP) – a collaboration of government, police agencies, Indigenous and community-based organizations – hosts Missing Persons Week each year. The SMPP’s goal is to raise awareness about missing persons, share safety tools and prevention tips, coordinate policies and legislation and support agencies that offer programs and services to families when a loved one goes missing.

Events will be held across Saskatchewan throughout the week by SMPP member organizations. A full 2024 events calendar can be found either online or on the SMPP’s social media channels.

For more on Missing Persons Week and the supports available to families of missing persons, visit: Help for Families of Missing Persons | Family and Social Support | Government of Saskatchewan.

