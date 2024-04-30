Atria Heart of Scottsdale Joins Expansive Cardiology Network, Cardiovascular Associates of America
The partnership with Atria Heart is a milestone for CVAUSA’s overall development and, particularly, our Arizona statewide strategy. Atria Heart is comprised of high quality, top tier cardiologists. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, partnered with Atria Heart, a leading cardiovascular care and treatment center in Scottsdale.
— Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA
Atria Heart is a rapidly expanding cardiovascular group in the metropolitan Phoenix area. Founded in 2015, Atria Heart has grown significantly over the past few years and will soon include 14 physicians and advanced practitioners that will provide services at four different office locations. Atria Heart features physicians well-recognized for outstanding clinical care, innovation, teaching, and leadership. The group is led by Dr. Maulik Shah MD FACC FSCAI and is based in Maricopa County, which is the fastest growing and 4th most populous county in the United States.
“The Atria Heart physicians are excited to join the CVAUSA team. We are especially pleased to be a part of the dynamic CVAUSA platform that focuses on providing high value clinical care while emphasizing physician autonomy, leadership, and success,” said Maulik Shah, MD. “Our practice is eager to continue to grow and we feel confident that CVAUSA shares our goals. We are especially impressed with both the momentum that CVAUSA has achieved and the spirt of camaraderie between all of the CVAUSA physicians.”
“The partnership with Atria Heart is a huge milestone for CVAUSA’s overall development and, particularly, our Arizona statewide strategy. Atria Heart is comprised of young, compassionate, high quality, top tier cardiologists from the best cardiovascular fellowship training programs in the U.S. They have built a strong, vibrant group serving an important and quickly growing region within the greater Phoenix metro area. Atria Heart had many partnership options, and I am honored they chose CVAUSA, said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “In addition to being one of the premier cardiology groups in the country, they have a novel, value-based strategic alliance with HonorHealth, which CVAUSA fully supports. This physician-led alliance is focused on delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care in the most efficient manner possible. Great care, happy patients, plus lower costs is a winning combination. CVAUSA looks forward to working with the Atria Heart physicians and HonorHealth.”
Atria Heart physicians provide care to patients in the HonorHealth hospital network. The HonorHealth hospital system has been recognized as featuring some of the top heart hospitals in the country. Several Atria Heart physicians serve as leaders in the HonorHealth Cardiovascular program. HonorHealth has been consistently recognized by Arizona physicians as working collaboratively with physicians with a singular focus on providing high quality patient care.
“Atria Heart is fortunate to have a deep and strong connection to our community, patients, and health system, HonorHealth. CVAUSA has been extremely supportive of this commitment that Atria Heart has to our patients and HonorHealth. This was one of the most distinguishing factors in our decision to partner with CVAUSA.” said Maulik Shah, MD.
The HonorHealth administrative leadership team has been supportive of physicians and this approach has led to strong physician alignment and satisfaction. The collaborative approach between the hospital system and physicians has helped fuel HonorHealth Cardiovascular program’s growth. The HonorHealth Cardiovascular program now includes several Cardiovascular and Cardiovascular subspecialty fellowship programs, high performing clinical research and innovation divisions, achievement of top-quality benchmarks, as well as a focus on value-based care.
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, and executive management support.
Cardiovascular practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
