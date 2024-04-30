APF Canada to Lead Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Webinar on Trade with the Indo-Pacific

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to invite you to a Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) webinar focused on trade with the Indo-Pacific, hosted by APF Canada and CanWIN.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET).

The Indo-Pacific region has become an economic powerhouse — and Canada is actively engaging in trade relations with this region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Women and gender-diverse people can play a pivotal role in promoting trade and investment between Canada and the Indo-Pacific. This webinar is an opportunity for women and gender-diverse people from across Canada to learn about upcoming opportunities with APF Canada to explore new global markets in the region.

At the May 22 event, APF Canada will provide detailed information about the much-anticipated women-only business mission to Taiwan and Vietnam scheduled for November 17 to 23, 2024, entitled: Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam.

This event will also feature guest speakers who will share insights on the Indo-Pacific region’s economic landscape and discuss their experiences with trade in the Indo-Pacific.

The webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session for attendees to pose questions about the application process, eligibility criteria, and other pertinent details of APF Canada’s upcoming women-only business mission to Taiwan and Vietnam.

This webinar will drive meaningful dialogue and pave the way for enhanced collaboration between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region.

We eagerly anticipate your participation in this virtual event. Please RSVP by May 16, 2024, and confirm your attendance by registering here.

Contact: Dr. A.W. Lee, Director of Inclusive International Trade (a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca) or Sue Jeong, Project Specialist (sue.jeong@asiapacific.ca).

