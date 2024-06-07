Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Welcomes Grant J. Kook to Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to welcome Grant J. Kook as a new Board-appointed Director.

Mr. Kook is the Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of Westcap Mgt. Ltd., a leading venture capital and private equity fund manager headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan that has invested in more than 200 growth companies across Western Canada and currently has assets under management well in excess of C$1 billion.

Mr. Kook is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Cheung On Investments Group Ltd., an international investor syndicated fund, and has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ramada Hotels (Regina and Saskatoon) since 1992.

Mr. Kook serves or has served on the boards of numerous private and publicly traded companies, including as longest standing Chair of SaskTel, Chair of Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Acting Chair of Saskatchewan Health Authority, Founding Chair of U of S Land Trust, 3sHealth Shared Services Saskatchewan, and investment committee member of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Pension Plan. He was the past Vice-President of the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, a past member of the World Entrepreneurs Association, and was the Co-chair of the Saskatchewan Asia Advisory Council.

Grant is the recipient of the 2013 Saskatchewan Order of Merit, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Saskatchewan), 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Commemorative Medal, and Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan, and was recognized as the 2018 ABEX Business Leader of the Year in Saskatchewan.

“We welcome Grant to our Board of Directors,” said The Hon. Pierre Pettigrew, Chair of the Board of APF Canada. “His celebrated business leadership and long-time commitment to public service – in Saskatchewan and beyond – will add even more strength to our Board as we seek to engage Canadians across the country in our ongoing mission to connect the peoples and institutions of Canada with those in the dynamic economies of the Asia Pacific.”