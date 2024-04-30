CS/HB 135 Voter Registration Applications

FLORIDA, April 30 - April 12, 2024

On Thursday, April 11, Governor DeSantis signed CS/HB 135 into law which relates to voter registration applications. I was proud to carry SB 1256 which was the Senate counterpart to CS/HB 135.

This bill revises voter registration duties of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. CS/HB 135 prohibits the DHSMV from using voter registration applications to change the political party of a customer/voter without the written consent of the voter. The DHSMV is now required to record when the person chooses not to disclose his or her voter registration status or party. This bill insures that voters have their party preferences protected at DHSMV, and holds the voter signup process accountable to meet the highest levels of efficiently and integrity according to law without future interference.

“The political party of Florida voters must be protected. Protecting a person's political party affiliation is crucial for preserving the principles of democracy, and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.”

A special thank you to Senator Perry who co-sponsored this bill and to Representatives Gossett-Seidman and Caruso along with all the other Representatives who co-sponsored this bill. Without the support of my fellow colleagues, committee staff, and legislative staff this bill would not have been possible.