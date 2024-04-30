CS/CS/HB 1171 Schemes To Defraud

FLORIDA, April 30 - April 26, 2024

Governor Desantis signed CS/CS/HB 1171 into law on April 26, 2024. CS/CS/HB 1171 is relating to Schemes To Defraud.

SB 1220 amends s. 817.034, F.S., to reclassify the penalty for committing specified offenses of schemes to defraud against a person 65 years of age or older, or against a person with mental or physical disabilities. The bill provides that a person whose image or likeness is used without his or her consent in a scheme to defraud may file a civil action in a court of competent jurisdiction to recover damages caused by the use of his or her image or likeness.

“Taking advantage of any person is deplorable especially when the individual is of advanced age or has a mental or physical disability. Unfortunately, many schemes prey on some of our most vulnerable populations, causing them to be cheated out of their money. CS/CS/HB 1171 tells these criminals that we, in the state of Florida, take fraud seriously and that it will not be tolerated on our watch.”

A special thank you to Representative Steele, the committee staff, and the legislative staff that worked on this bill. Without your hard work, this bill would not have been possible.