Request for Proposals – CPRG Emissions Modeling

Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to standardize Green House Gas (GHG) calculation methods across all industries and develop a process for monitoring GHG post-project. Help the GHG Inventory team include an Environmental Justice review, collect data, build a database, develop projections, model policy measures, track progress.

