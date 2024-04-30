Capital funding available for performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations
Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2025-27 Building for the Arts grant program. These competitive grants can fund 33% of eligible capital costs, up to $2 million, for acquisition, construction, and/or major renovation of capital facilities. This grant opportunity is available to all tribes and nonprofit organizations with emphasis on performing arts projects, art museum projects, and cultural organization projects.
Deadline
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024. All applications must be submitted electronically through ZoomGrants.
Application workshops in May
Commerce is offering three in-person workshops and one online workshop to help answer questions about the application process. Attendance is not required to submit an application.
-
Virtual workshop: Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m.
Register for the May 16 workshop (Zoom meeting)
In-person workshops will take place in Seattle, Spokane and Yakima. Registration is required for these in-person workshops:
-
Seattle: May 21, 2024 at 10 a.m.
Radisson – SeaTac
San Juan Ballroom
18118 International Blvd
Seattle, WA 98188
Seattle – Registration
-
Spokane: May 22, 2024 at 10 a.m.
Spokane Falls Community College Auditorium
Bldg. 24, sn-w’ey’-mn, Rm. 110
3410 West Whistalks Way
Spokane, WA 99224
Spokane – Registration
-
Yakima: May 28, 2024 at 10 a.m.
Yakima Convention Center
Room H & Lobby 4
10 North 8th Street
Yakima, WA 98901
Yakima – Registration
Questions?
Please contact us at cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075.