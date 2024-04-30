Two Major Infrastructure Projects Underway in CNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is set to begin on two major infrastructure projects that will enhance safety and improve mobility along two vital travel corridors in Central New York. The projects, supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, represent a $12 million investment in the region’s transportation network that will rehabilitate the Interstate 81 bridge over East Colvin Street in the City of Syracuse; and create a new roundabout and make other improvements along State Route 31 in the Town of Cicero. These investments are part of Governor Hochul’s unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State’s infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity and opportunity for communities across the state.

“Central New York is growing, and it is critical that our roads and bridges are made ready to withstand the challenges that lie ahead,” Governor Hochul said. “The investments being made to modernize our infrastructure will help keep our communities connected and ensure that both people and goods stay on the move as our economy continues to grow.”

The $3.7 million rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street in the City of Syracuse includes the construction of a new bridge deck and concrete barriers, the replacement of bridge approaches and bearings, concrete and steel repairs, and a fresh coat of paint. Located just south of the I-81 viaduct, the bridge over East Colvin Street was first constructed in 1965 and is projected to become part of the new Business Loop 81 once the viaduct is removed. This project is expected to extend the bridge’s lifespan by an additional 25 years.

To deliver this investment with minimal impact to the traveling public, traffic on I-81 in both directions will be shifted to one side of the bridge during construction, while work on the other side of the bridge is underway. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.

The $8.3 million intersection improvement project on State Route 31 in the Town of Cicero includes a new roundabout at the intersection of Thompson Road/Torchwood Lane and the addition of left turn lanes at State Route 31 and South Bay Road. The improvements at these locations will enhance safety and improve traffic flow along a major commercial corridor and vital commuter route serving Central New York.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, roundabouts require reduced speeds, thus lessening the risk of serious crashes while allowing traffic to flow more freely through the intersection itself. In addition, roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals.

For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video.

Additionally, State Route 31 from Cicero-North Syracuse High School to South Bay Road, will be resurfaced, drainage in the area will be restored, and a sidewalk will be added on the south side of State Route 31.

Utility work is underway on the project with construction on the roundabout expected to begin next year. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State has prioritized making historic investments in our infrastructure. While the I-81 Viaduct Project will transform the City of Syracuse, other improvement projects like the rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street is another way we are demonstrating our commitment to improving all facets of infrastructure in the community. The intersection improvements being made to State Route 31 in Cicero will enhance safety and reduce congestion, making certain this vital corridor is prepared for the substantial growth expected in the years to come.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I am proud that our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering a $12 million investment for the vital rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street in Syracuse, as well as a new roundabout along Route 31 in Cicero. This major infrastructure investment is bridging the gap for our Syracuse area communities as well as creating jobs and increasing road safety. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in improving our aging infrastructure and energizing our economy.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in infrastructure projects that enhance safety and improve mobility is critical for travelers on New York’s roadways. I’m thrilled to see construction getting underway for these two critical infrastructure projects that will bring vital improvements to travel corridors in Onondaga County. I’m proud to have fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making these improvements possible, and I will continue to fight for federal funding to improve New York’s infrastructure.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It’s exciting to see these significant investments made into local infrastructure projects. With $12 million in road improvements and bridge rehabilitation, Central New Yorkers can confidently rely on our roadways as a safe and dependable way to travel. These projects are crucial for our economy, convenience, and quick access to places throughout the region. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her strong commitment to modernizing our region's many roads and bridges.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Living just south of Rt. 31 for the past 35 years, travelling to CNS High School for our kids, to favorite stores and restaurants regularly, I have personally experienced the traffic backups at the corner of Rt. 31 Torchwood Ln. At peak hours the traffic is frequently backed up to the light at CNS High School causing us to sit through 3 or 4 light changes. With the anticipated increases in population brought about by the Micron project, navigating this section of 31 would become even more of a nightmare. The implementation of a roundabout will keep traffic constantly moving and allow the people living in the dozens of neighborhoods surrounding this section, to get to and from work without this added stress.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Continued investment in our local infrastructure underscores the significant opportunities that are on the horizon in our region. Infrastructure improvements ensure a more equitable approach to economic growth as we improve connections within our communities. This project will also make our roadways safer. As these upgrades break ground, I look forward to working with Governor Hochul and Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez on additional projects that will leave us well prepared for our future transit needs.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Ensuring that our community has safe, reliable and modern infrastructure has been a top priority of my administration and we are proud of our undeniably strong track record of delivering on this commitment. With Onondaga County poised for historic growth, it is important more than ever that we remain steadfast in our infrastructure investments while also welcoming that shared commitment from our partners at the state level. These critical investments being made by New York State will go a long way towards ensuring our community is prepared to take full advantage of this unprecedented opportunity. Thank you to the Governor and the entire NYS DOT for their partnership in this effort.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street signifies continued investment in the I-81 corridor, and an ongoing commitment to the safety and connectivity of our community. I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominquez. These projects pave the way for continued growth and opportunity for all residents of Syracuse and Central New York.”

