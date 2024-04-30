Ergoseal Increases Online Visibility With CS Illinois Support

In the competitive manufacturing business, exploiting any tool to gain an advantage is vital to success. Ergoseal, a sealing solution manufacturer headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, used the Website Globalization Review (WGR) Gap Analysis Report to better compete in the digital marketplace by improving its ability to conduct cross-border ecommerce.

The CS Illinois Commercial Service consulted and guided Ergoseal for over a year. The company implemented many of the report’s recommendations, such as internationalizing its website, improving metadata and XML issues, increasing social media presence, improving backlinks, and increasing online brand recognition through digital marketing.

As a result of this collaboration, Ergoseal’s ability to be found score (domain authority) increased by 21%, resulting in increased site visits and business.