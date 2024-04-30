Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,315 in the last 365 days.

DropShot Capital @ Field of Dreams Music Festival, Venice Beach, CA

DropShot sponsors Field of Dreams Music Festival

DropShot @ Field of Dreams

DropShot is proud to have supported a meeting of world class artists and musicians where dreams come true

To develop a complete mind: Study the science of art; Study the art of science. Learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.”
— Leonardo Da Vinci
VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DropShot Capital is proud to have sponsored the Field of Dreams Festival on April 20th, 2024, in Venice CA. Bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the event featured intense artistic dialogue between world class musicians. The result was electrifying! The Performance included Darryl Johns, Pedro Martins, Logan Richardson, Harish Raghavan, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Luca Mendoza and many others. DropShot is proud to support an environment where creativity flourishes and dreams come true!

DropShot believes supporting the arts is critical in an age where the line between mathematics and art is getting less distinct. DropShot uses cutting-edge technology to make the right decisions for your portfolio, and we think supporting cutting-edge endeavors in the artistic community is equally important. We are thankful to live in an age where computers can fuel both financial and artistic gains. Science is driving the future of art and transforming the world in which we live into a haven for free, fair and innovative thinking.

Christopher Kramvis
DropShot Capital
community@dropshotcap.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

DropShot Capital @ Field of Dreams Music Festival, Venice Beach, CA

You just read:

DropShot Capital @ Field of Dreams Music Festival, Venice Beach, CA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more