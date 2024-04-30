DropShot Capital @ Field of Dreams Music Festival, Venice Beach, CA
DropShot is proud to have supported a meeting of world class artists and musicians where dreams come true
To develop a complete mind: Study the science of art; Study the art of science. Learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.”VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DropShot Capital is proud to have sponsored the Field of Dreams Festival on April 20th, 2024, in Venice CA. Bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the event featured intense artistic dialogue between world class musicians. The result was electrifying! The Performance included Darryl Johns, Pedro Martins, Logan Richardson, Harish Raghavan, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Luca Mendoza and many others. DropShot is proud to support an environment where creativity flourishes and dreams come true!
— Leonardo Da Vinci
DropShot believes supporting the arts is critical in an age where the line between mathematics and art is getting less distinct. DropShot uses cutting-edge technology to make the right decisions for your portfolio, and we think supporting cutting-edge endeavors in the artistic community is equally important. We are thankful to live in an age where computers can fuel both financial and artistic gains. Science is driving the future of art and transforming the world in which we live into a haven for free, fair and innovative thinking.
