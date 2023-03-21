DropShot Ranks 6th in Q4 BMFR Awards
DropShot Capital Management, a Hoboken-based algorithmic hedge fund, is pleased to announce our continued formidable ranking in the BarclayHedge Balanced Index.
In five short years, we have built a team around our conservative investment strategy, and our continued recognition from the BMFR is a validation of our strong approach.”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DropShot Capital Management, a Hoboken-based algorithmic hedge fund, is pleased to announce our continued formidable ranking in the BarclayHedge Balanced Index. Barclay Managed Funds Report (BMFR) Awards represent the top performing hedge funds across 21 categories.
— -Chris Kramvis, Chief Investment Officer
DropShot Capital ranked #6 in the hedge fund rankings of the Balanced Index (Stocks and Bonds), for the past three years trailing, ending Q4 2022. With approximately 130 funds reporting in the “balanced” category, this leading performance is great news for our rapidly growing company.
“DropShot was an unproven concept when we opened our doors in 2018," Chris Kramvis, DropShot Chief Investment Officer said, "In five short years, we have built a team around our conservative investment strategy, and our continued recognition from the BMFR is a validation of our strong approach.”
DropShot Capital Management specializes in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Our goals are to maintain a scientific investment process free of human bias, and to satisfy our valued investors.
