Art Factory now creates Wedding DocuJourneys with Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
Inspired by Jon Bon Jovi’s “Thank You, Goodnight” docuseries, Art Factory couples will now star in their own DocuJourneys via Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
This is revolutionary - a real game-changer. Art Factory weddings are journeys that will now be captured with Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses and livestreamed to Instagram for each couple.”PATERSON, NJ, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Factory couples will now be the stars in their own wedding DocuJourney! Inspired by Jon Bon Jovi’s powerful “Thank You, Goodnight” docuseries, Art Factory will now be creating DocuJourneys for every Art Factory couple using Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses which will be used to POV Instagram live-stream and document the wedding journey and love story of every Art Factory couple.
Art Factory is the choice venue for thousands of stylish weddings and milestone events. As a major film location only 12 miles from NYC (and where Bon Jovi shot 3 music videos for his This House is Not For Sale album) it’s only fitting that Art Factory couples should have their custom movie-style wedding journey documented - which is now happening with Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
When most people think of weddings they think of the destination - a wedding hall or place - a typical venue that hosts the same weddings day after day. An Art Factory wedding is so much more - a journey of shared couple experiences to be embraced, celebrated, and now, broadcast and documented using the new Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses worn by the Art Factory creative and Wedding Works hospitality team.
Each couple’s love story will be told and their journey livestreamed on Instagram starting with the day of their venue tour through complimentary engagement photos, makeup sessions, food tastings, VIP art openings, bridal showers, planning sessions, decor workshops, and behind-the-scenes action on day-of.
The amazing first-person POV experience offered by the Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses means each couple will be the star during their live Instagram broadcasts and final edited DocuJourney.
