Art Factory names new event hospitality management group
Wedding Works Hospitality Group selected for professional management of all Art Factory venue clients, events and catering.
Wedding Works will add professional finesse to the client experience, elevating the level of hospitality and service to match the breathtaking Art Factory aesthetic, design and decor.”PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding Works Hospitality Group has been selected as the exclusive professional hospitality management and fine catering team for the historic Art Factory venues - the hottest alternative to the ordinary catering halls. The grand spacious loft venues are located in an historic factory only 12 miles from New York City on I-80 in Paterson, NJ, on the national park.
The Wedding Works team has decades of hospitality and catering expertise and most team members have already been involved with delivering over a hundred 5-star weddings at the Art Factory as Willow and Sage Caterers, so they know the Art Factory intimately and align perfectly with the commitment to delivering exceptional service and unforgettable events.
The mission of the Wedding Works team is to provide personal end-to-end client services from the date of booking through the day of the event; from macro global planning and design implementation to micro details like bathroom attendants stationed in each bathroom on event night, ensuring a holistically magnificent client experience.
