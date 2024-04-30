InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Child Safety System for Bicycles, Tracking Their Location via a Smartphone App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diann D. of Parker, CO is the creator of the Bicycle Buddy, a safety accessory for a child’s bike or scooter, featuring an integrated light and GPS unit to help the child navigate outdoors while keeping parents informed of his or her location. The GPS can communicate with a smart device and display the child’s location on a digital map for the parent to view. The accessory is coupled to the front of a bicycle or scooter via a series of hook and loop fasteners, clamps, straps, clasps, and the like. A helmet is equipped onto the stuffed animal to function as a reminder for the child to always wear their helmet while riding.
The light assists with illuminating the path ahead of the child and functions as an identification tool for other pedestrians to clearly see the child while he or she is riding. The GPS mechanism can communicate wirelessly with a smartphone application on a parent’s smartphone, allowing the child’s location to be tracked and always viewed. The attachment is intended to improve bicycle safety while offering a fun decoration for the child’s bike/scooter. It also utilizes a decorative and fun stuffed animal design that enables children to accessorize their bicycle or scooter in an entertaining, unique way. The animal design may be available in several styles and designs like teddy bears, frogs, tigers, cartoon characters, and much more.
The market for child safety devices that track children while they are outdoors has seen significant growth and innovation in recent years. These devices, often categorized as GPS trackers or smart safety devices, offer parents and caregivers peace of mind by allowing them to monitor their child's location and safety during bike rides and other outdoor excursions. The tracking units are currently available in several configurations such as smart helmets, wearable accessories like wristbands or pendants, or independent attachments that can be secured to a child’s clothing.
This market is influenced by trends such as increasing concerns about child safety, the growing popularity of outdoor activities, and advancements in GPS and communication technologies. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative, feature-rich products that address parents' needs for monitoring and ensuring their child's safety, especially during bike rides. The Bicycle Buddy is the perfect, versatile solution that combines GPS functionality and attractiveness as a bicycle attachment for children. Its unique design and features would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Diann filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bicycle Buddy product.
Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S.-based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bicycle Buddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
