DNR to host public meeting on Lake Keomah restoration plans

OSKALOOSA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to present preliminary restoration plans for Lake Keomah, on May 14, at 6 p.m., at the Lake Keomah State Park Lodge, 2720 Keomah Lane, east of Oskaloosa.

With the goals of improving water quality and recreation, the DNR will detail upcoming renovations at Lake Keomah, which are slated to begin in fall. Planned improvements include shoreline stabilization, dredging, boat ramp upgrades, trail improvements, spillway repairs and fish habitat enhancements.

The state park’s campground and lodge should remain open throughout the project; however, access to the lake may be limited during construction. The project will wrap up in spring 2026.

For questions regarding the public meeting, contact the park office at (641) 673-6975. To learn more about Lake Keomah and Iowa state parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks