Panel and Award Ceremony Organized at EMU within the Scope of “GIT” Project

In collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), School of Computing and Technology (SCT) and, Famagusta Women’s Center Association (MAKAMER) and, within the scope of the “Girls in Information and Technology (GIT) Project”, a panel and an award ceremony, sponsored by TRNC Telsim Vodafone, with the theme of “I See My Future in Information and Technology” was organized for girls studying at high schools.

This year’s event organized for high school girls within the scope of the project aimed at increasing the number of women working in the fields of Information and Technology, and currently enrolled in information and technology education, was held for the third time. Held on the occasion of ‘International Day of Girls in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)’, the event featured a panel discussion and an award ceremony for the reels competition held prior the event. The said panel and award ceremony took place at EMU Activity Hall.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the event, GIT Executive Board Member and MAKAMER Education and Environment Commission Supervisor Pelin Üretici touched on the benefits of active using of the technology and expressed that taking remedial steps towards achieving social equality would contribute to the development of countries and the emergence of fairer societies.

SCT academic staff member and GIT Executive Board Coordinator Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nazife Dimililer also delivered a speech, highlighting the vital role of information and technology for young girls and women. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimililer said: “We hope that the young girls to be leaders of the future”. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimililer, who extended her gratitude to all students participating in the competitions within the scope of the GIT event and to all teachers encouraging the students, also thanked the GIT Executive Board members and everyone involved in the project. Expressing her contentment regarding the success of the students who will embark on a technology journey in Istanbul sponsored by TRNC Telsim as a result of the competitions, as well as the educational support provided by EMU and EMU-CEC, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimililer concluded her speech by expressing her wishes for the advancement of female students in the field of information technology and technology.

The General Manager of TRNC Telsim Vodafone, the main sponsor of the event, Sefer Tüz stressed the great importance Telsim attaches to women and girls and added that the Istanbul Vodafone Technology Unit is eager to host the winning female students as a reward for their success in the competition.

Also addressing the participants and guests in the competition, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç conveyed the university’s joy to be hosting the guest at EMU and, stated that this event holds great importance in terms of students’ career developments. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed that EMU will provide all kinds of support for girls to pursue careers in the fields of information and technology, emphasizing that as the EMU family, they prioritize technology in every aspect and also highlighted the importance they place on women's initiatives. Prof. Dr. Kılıç underlined the significance of sustainability in such informatics events aimed at women, stating that EMU will always support such events.

Following the opening speeches, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented TRNC Telsim Vodafone General Manager Sefer Tüz an appreciation plaque. On the other hand, the Director of MAKAMER Sıdıka Özdoğan presented a unique MAKAMER souvenir to Tüz.

Software Specialist Laika Karşılı, Analysis Unit Manager Belma Korkuter, Banking Software Manager Ayşen Tunca Ruso and, Educational Consultant Şenfer Usman delivered presentations during the panel moderated by Çankaya University Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Buket Akkoyunlu.

Awards Presented

As part of the reels competition, high school girls prepared reels on the topic of ‘The Future Role of Women in the Field of Information and Technology’, discussing how they envision women and themselves in the field of computing in the future. Awards were presented to the winners during the award ceremony following the competition.

In accordance with the results of the Reels competition, a total of 4 students who achieved success and were deemed worthy of the jury’s special award, were granted the prize of visiting the Istanbul Vodafone Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Unit by TRNC Telsim. Adding more, TRNC Telsim presented various gifts to all the students who succeeded in the competition.

Moreover, EMU will grant a 100% tuition fee scholarship to the top student on the condition that the said student would enroll in the “Information Systems and Technologies” or “Computer Programming” departments within the first academic year following the completion of high school education. On the other hand, the other students who succeeded in the competition will be provided with the opportunity to attend a training of their choice for free by EMU-CEC.

Students who received awards: