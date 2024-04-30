EMU Bids Farewell to Its Arif Hoca

Passing away suddenly due to a health issue on Sunday, 28 April 2024, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Arts and Sciences Faculty, Department of Mathematics academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arif Akkeleş was bid farewell with a ceremony held at EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty. Taking place on Monday, 29 April 2024 at 11:30 a.m. the commemoration ceremony was attended by; EMU Board of Trustees (VYK) President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, EMU VYK Members, Vice Rectors, Deans, Department Heads, academic staff members, family members, loved ones and students of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş.

In the ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş’s son Ahmet Akkeleş, Head of the EMU Department of Mathematics Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov, EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, former EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Osam, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and EMU VYK President Dr. Erdal Özcenk delivered speeches, expressing condolences to all the loved-ones of late academic staff member. Following the speeches, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş was bid farewell with applause.

Joining the EMU family in 1990 as an undergraduate student of the EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Applied Mathematics and Computer Program, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş completed his postgraduate study in the same field in 1997, followed by a doctoral study once again in the same field. Commencing his professional life as a part-time academic staff member in 2002, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş became a full-time academic staff member in EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Department of Mathematics.

Being a member of EMU family for 34 years, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş took on various important duties during his time in EMU, including acting as a Rector Coordinator between the years of 2015 and 2019. Furthermore, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş was also an elected member in the EMU Senate as an Associate Professor Representative. Losing an esteemed member, EMU will never forget Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akkeleş who was a well-loved person owing to his kind personality and good relationships with people.